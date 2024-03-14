Next Article

In Iyer's potential absence, Nitish Rana would lead KKR (source: Twitter/@ShreyasIyer15)

KKR's Shreyas Iyer could miss initial IPL 2024 matches: Report

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:35 am Mar 14, 202410:35 am

What's the story In what can be called a major blow for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), their skipper Shreyas Iyer could miss the first few matches of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), starting on March 22. As per the Times of India, Iyer's back issues extravagated during his brilliant 95-run knock for Mumbai in the ongoing Ranji Trophy final against Vidarbha. Here are further details.

Report

Iyer received treatment twice

During his 95-run knock on Tuesday, Iyer received on-field treatment for his back twice. The same raised concerns about his fitness. He did not take the field on Day 4. "It is not looking good. It is the same back injury which has got aggravated. He is in danger of missing the initial matches of the IPL," a source told Times of India.

Blow

A massive blow for KKR

Iyer is not only KKR's captain but also their main batter in the middle order. He is someone who is known to held the innings together, allowing other batters to play around him. His ability to go big against spinners in the middle overs makes him a great asset. In his absence, Nitish Rana would lead the Knight Riders.

Stats

Here are Iyer's IPL numbers

Iyer has been a prolific performer in IPL, having mustered 2,776 runs in 101 matches at 31.55. He owns as many as 19 fifties in the competition. In the 2022 season, which marked Iyer's KKR debut, he hammered 401 runs at 30.84. Iyer missed the entirety of IPL 2023 due to his back problems. As a result, KKR appointed Rana as their stand-in captain.

Back issues

NCA cleared Shreyas Iyer

Notably, Iyer underwent surgery last year to get rid of his back problems. As per reports, during the recently-held India-England Test series, he had told the Indian team management about this injury troubling him again. However, the National Cricket Academy cleared him of any injuries. The batter hence took part in the semi-final and final games of the Ranji Trophy.

Central contract

Iyer left out of the BCCI central contract list

Iyer played the first two Tests against England. He was dropped thereafter, recording scores of 29, 27, 13, and 35. Furthermore, he has also been left out of the latest BCCI central contract list. The batter not turning up for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy right after his India snub is speculated to be the major reason behind his omission.