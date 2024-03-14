Next Article

Afghanistan vs Ireland, T20Is 2024: Decoding key stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:01 am Mar 14, 202410:01 am

What's the story Afghanistan are gearing up to host Ireland in a three-match T20I series in the United Arab Emirates, starting on March 15. With the ICC T20 World Cup taking place later this year, both teams would view this series as a preparation opportunity. The Afghan team has been bolstered by the return of their regular skipper Rashid Khan. Here we present the statistical preview.

H2H

Here is the head-to-head record

Afghanistan have dominated Ireland in T20Is with the head-to-head record being 16-7 in their favor (including Super Over wins). In the T20I format, the two sides last met in a five-match series in August 2022. While hosts Ireland clinched the first two fixtures, Afghanistan bounced back and won the following two games. Ireland clinched the decider to seal the series.

Squad

Ireland's squad for the series

Ireland have named a strong squad with veteran all-rounder Paul Stirling being at the helm of the affair. Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, and Josh Little are the other prominent stars. Squad: Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Paul Stirling (C), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.

Squad

Afghanistan's squad for the series

As mentioned, Rashid, who has been out of action since November 2023, is set to return to the action. Mujeeb Ur Rahman also returns after recovering from an injury. Squad: Rashid Khan (C), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Sediq Atal, Ijaz Ahmadzai, Ishaq Rahimi (WK), Mohammad Nabi, Nangyal Kharotai, Azmat Omarzai, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Wafadar Momand, Farid Malik, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Stats

Here are Afghanistan's key players

With 471 runs at a strike rate of 140.17, Rahmanullah Gurbaz is Afghanistan's leading run-getter in T20Is since 2023. Mohammad Nabi has hammered 333 runs in this period (SR: 133.73). Fazalhaq Farooqi has scalped 14 T20I wickets since 2023 at an economy of 6.32. Rashid's economy of 6.16 is the best among full-member team bowlers with at least 60 scalps.

Stats

Here are Ireland's key players

Mark Adair has taken 26 wickets across 16 T20Is since 2023 at a stellar average of 16.26. Barry McCarthy and Ben White have scalped 16 and 15 scalps, respectively, in this period. Harry Tector (335 at 27.91) and Curtis Campher (316 at 31.6) are Ireland's top run-getters in T20Is since the start of last year.

Milestones

Afghanistan players can accomplish these feats

Mohammad Nabi needs just 30 runs to displace Mohammad Shahzad (2,048) as Afghanistan's highest run-getter in the format. Gurbaz (1,367) can become just the fourth Afghanistan batter to 1,500 T20I runs. Nabi (92) can also become the second Afghanistan player to 100 T20I wickets. He would join Rashid (130). Naveen-ul-Haq (43) can get to 50 T20I scalps.

Milestones

Approaching milestones for Ireland players

Stirling (3,438) can become the first Irish batter to accomplish 3,500 T20I runs. George Dockrell (969) can get to 1,000 runs in the T20I format. McCarthy is four scalps short of completing 50 wickets in T20I cricket. Adair is nine short of completing 150 wickets in the 20-over format. Little needs 11 wickets to accomplish the same milestone.