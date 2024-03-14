Next Article

Jan Oblak was Atletico Madrid's hero (Photo credit: X/@ChampionsLeague)

Champions League: Atletico Madrid beat Inter on penalties, reach quarters

By Rajdeep Saha 04:56 am Mar 14, 202404:56 am

What's the story Atletico Madrid beat Inter Milan on penalties to reach the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 season quarter-finals. Coming into the contest with a 1-0 defeat suffered at the San Siro, Atletico saw Inter go ahead in the 33rd minute. Antoine Griezmann equalized almost immediately. Memphis Depay made it 2-1 for Atletico in the 87th minute to force extra-time. The job was done via penalties.

Information

A look at the match stats

Atletico clocked 23 attempts with nine shots on target. Inter managed 15 attempts with five shots on target. Inter had more possession (53%) and a pass accuracy of 87%. Atletico went on to earn five corners to Inter's one.

Match

What happened in normal time?

Nicolo Barella made a run down the left side of Atletico's box and fed Federico Dimarco, who slotted home the opener. A mistake in defense from Inter saw Atletico equalize through Griezmann. Stefan de Vrij made a mess of his clearance and found Koke, who looped the ball for the Frenchman. Both sides had presentable chances in the second half before Memphis scored.

Information

What happened in extra time?

Marcus Thuram missed a chance before Yann Sommer thwarted Memphis' shot. Inter's Lautaro Martinez saw a chance go begging. Both sides failed to find the net thereafter across the two halves of 15 minutes.

Penalties

Atletico win 3-2 on penalties

Hakan Calanoghlu converted his penalty to hand Inter a brilliant start. Memphis' rocket beat Sommer next. Alexis Sanchez and Saul Niguez missed their kicks. Davy Klaasen also missed for Inter before Rodrigo Riquelme handed Atletico a 2-1 lead. Francesco Acerbi and Angel Correa converted their kicks next. Martinez's poor penalty ended Inter's journey thereafter.

Information

Atletico script history with these penalty records

As per Opta, Atletico have become the first team in Champions League history to play four penalty shootouts and the first to win three (3-2 against Bayer Leverkusen in 2015, 8-7 against PSV in 2016 and 3-2 against Inter).

Atletico

Atletico are the kings of extra time in R16 matches

Atletico have progressed in each of their last three Champions League two-legged ties in which they have played extra time. Notably, all three have been in the round of 16: versus Bayer Leverkusen in 14-15, versus PSV in 2015-16 and versus Liverpool in 2019-20. Inter are winless in their last 11 away matches against Spanish opponents in the Champions League (D3 L8).

Griezmann

Griezmann scores his 6th Champions League goal this season

Griezmann has scored in his last four home games with Atletico in the Champions League. It is his best run since November 2018 (also four). This season he has scored six goals in the competition, his best tally since 2016-17 (also six). In 37 matches across competitions this season, Griezmann owns 19 goals (A7). Overall, he owns 176 goals for Atletico across two spells.

Information

Unique records for Inter and Atletico's Simeone

Inter started 2024 with a bang, winning all of their 13 matches across competitions before tonight's defeat. Diego Simeone clocked his 50th Champions League home match as manager. He has suffered five defeats, matching the joint-fewest record of defeats by Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola.