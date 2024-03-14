Next Article

Borussia Dortmund have booked a berth in the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals

Borussia Dortmund beat PSV Eindhoven to reach Champions League quarters

What's the story Borussia Dortmund have booked a berth in the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals after beating PSV Eindhoven 2-0 in the round of 16 second-leg clash at home. After a 1-1 affair in the first leg, Jadon Sancho put the German side ahead in the third minute. Marco Reus then added a second in the 95th minute to seal a 3-1 aggregate win.

Edin Terzic joins Hitzfeld and Klopp in elite company

As per Opta, Edin Terzic led Borussia Dortmund into the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the second time, equalling the club record set by Ottmar Hitzfeld (1995-96 and 1996-97) and Jurgen Klopp (2012-13 and 2013-14).