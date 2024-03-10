Next Article

Delhi Capitals won by just one run (Image source: X/@wplt20)

WPL 2024: DC win thriller against RCB to reach playoffs

By Parth Dhall 11:25 pm Mar 10, 202411:25 pm

What's the story Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in Delhi to reach the 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL) playoffs. The Royal Challengers, chasing 182, lost by a run. It all went down to the wire, with Richa Ghosh smashing 51. Sophie Molineux and Ellyse Perry shared an 80-run stand. Jemimah Rodrigues and Alice Capsey starred for DC with the bat, while Shreyanka Patil took a four-fer.

Match

A look at match summary

Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning got off DC to a flier (54/0) after they elected to bat. Rodrigues and Capsey took over after the duo departed. They added 97 runs, taking DC past 150. Patil's four-fer restricted DC to 181/5 thereafter. RCB lost skipper Smriti Mandhana early, but Molineux and Perry powered them past 80. Ghosh turned the tide, but RCB fell short.

Rodrigues

Rodrigues slams her second WPL fifty

DC had a formidable start, with openers Shafali and Lanning adding 54 runs. However, the duo departed in back-to-back overs. Rodrigues then paried up Capsey, and they kept the scoreboard ticking. They batted together for over 10 overs, taking DC past 150. Rodrigues smashed a 36-ball 58, a knock laced with 8 fours and a six. It was her second half-century in the WPL.

Wickets

Patil takes four wickets

RCB were in hot water after the DC openers breathed fire. Asha Sobhana removed Shafali in the eighth over, with Patil dismissing Lanning soon after. Patil then broke a 97-run stand between Rodrigues and Capsey by uprooting the duo. Her final wicket came in the form of Jess Jonassen. She conceded 26 runs in four overs, taking her maiden four-fer in the WPL.

Information

Patil aces death overs

Patil was at her absoulte in the death overs against the Capitals. She conceded just nine runs in her last two overs, a tally that includes just singles. Three of her wickets came in this phase.

Capsey, Perry

Perry, Capsey play crucial knocks

Although Capsey couldn't complete her half-century, her knock was pivotal for DC. She smashed 48 off 32 balls (8 fours). Later on, Capsey also took a wicket in her only over. Perry played a similar knock for the Royal Challengers. She rescued RCB after losing skipper Mandhana early. Perry, who departed through an unfortunate run-out, scored a 32-ball 49 (7 fours and 1 six).

Ghosh

Richa Ghosh shines forth

Ghosh and Sophie Devine helped RCB regain momentum after they were reduced to 93/3. Ghosh continued to attack despite losing Devine. She held her nerves as RCB required 17 runs off the last over. She smacked two sixes, bringing the equation down to two off one ball. However, Ghosh fell short while completing the run. She smashed a 29-ball 51 (4 fours, 3 sixes).

Information

Devine completes 11,000 WT20 runs

Although Devine departed early, her knock proved to be impactful in the run-chase. She smashed a 16-ball 26 (1 four and 2 sixes). In the process, Devine completed 11,000 runs in women's T20s.

Playoffs

DC become second side to reach playoffs

As mentioned, DC have reached the 2024 WPL playoffs. With this win, they have overtaken MI to occupy the top spot. MI earlier went through after beating Gujarat Giants. As per the WPL format, the table-toppers of the league stage will straightaway qualify for the finals. Besides, the second and third-placed sides will clash in the Eliminator for a spot in the finals.