Jasprit Bumrah shines on return for India: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 18, 2023 | 10:12 pm 2 min read

Jasprit Bumrah has made a dream return to international cricket. Bumrah claimed 2/24 versus Ireland in the first T20I (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

Jasprit Bumrah has made a dream return to international cricket. Bumrah claimed 2/24 versus Ireland in the first T20I in Dublin on Friday. Bumrah last played against Australia in T20Is back in September 2022. Since then, he has been nursing injuries and missed the Indian Premier League 2023 edition. Bumrah, who is leading India versus Ireland, showed his class. Here are the details.

Two wickets for Bumrah on return

Bumrah sent back Andrew Balbirnie of the second ball in Ireland's innings. Lorcan Tucker perished as well on the fifth ball of Bumrah's first over. A length ball outside off swung in sharply, leaving Balbirnie beaten as it took his inside edge. And then, Tucker perished while trying to guide the ball top of wicketkeeper Sanju Samson, offering a catch.

Bumrah races to 72 T20I scalps

Bumrah finished with 2/24 from his four overs (ER: 6.00). He has raced to 72 T20I wickets for India at 20.00. He has now equaled R Ashwin in terms of T20I wickets (72) and is the joint-fourth highest wicket-taker for the Men in Blue. In two matches versus Ireland, Bumrah has four scalps at just 10.75. He has 29 away wickets (home of opposition).

Here's Ireland's innings summary

Ireland kept losing wickets at key junctures and were 59/6 at one stage. A 57-run stand for the seventh wicket between Curtis Campher and Barry McCarthy helped the hosts get to a decent score. Barring Bumrah, spinner Ravi Bishnoi and pacer Prasidh Krishna impressed.

