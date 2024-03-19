Next Article

Rishabh Pant will play as a wicketkeeper-batter

IPL 2024: What can be DC's Playing XI in opener?

By Parth Dhall 08:27 pm Mar 19, 202408:27 pm

What's the story The 2024 Indian Premier League edition will be underway on March 22, with defending champions Chennai Super Kings meeting Royal Challengers Bangalore. Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings clash a day later. It would be the first game of the double-header Saturday. A spirited Rishabh Pant returns to lead the Capitals after getting match-fit. Have a look at their Probable XI for the opener.

Openers

Warner, Shaw to open the innings

The dashing David Warner will open the innings alongside Prithvi Shaw for DC. Warner, the owner of over 6,000 IPL runs, requires no introduction. He is a three-time Orange Cap winner. Meanwhile, Prithvi will have a point to prove. Both form and fitness issues have marred his plight in the past. He has a strike rate of 145.78 in the IPL.

Batters

Pant binds the middle order

Warner's compatriot Mitchell Marsh will likely come in at number three. Marsh has been in sublime form and is expected to lead Australia in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. Pant, who has been declared fit as wicketkeeper-batter for the tournament, will bind the middle order. The talented Tristan Stubbs will follow Pant, with Axar Patel and Lalit Yadav coming in next.

Pant

The return of Pant

Pant, the DC skipper, has been India's first-choice wicketkeeper-batter across formats in recent times. However, the deadly car crash forced him to miss several marquee events, including IPL 2023. Pant met with a fatal car accident while driving near Roorkee on December 30. He sustained several cuts and fractures throughout his body. After months of rehabilitation, the 26-year-old is finally set to return.

Bowlers, all-rounders

Nortje, Khaleel open bowling; Marsh, Axar offer multiple roles

Star pacers Anrich Nortje and Khaleel Ahmed will share the new ball for DC. Nortje is one of the fastest bowlers, while Khaleel offers variety as a left-arm seamer. While Mukesh Kumar is the other frontline pacer, right-arm seamer Marsh could chip in. Kuldeep Yadav and Axar form an incredible spin attack. Lalit Yadav could also assist them with his off-break.

Information

DC's Probable XI for PBKS match

DC's Probable XI for PBKS match: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicket-keeper), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje, and Khaleel Ahmed.