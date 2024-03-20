Next Article

Shubman Gill will lead the Titans in IPL 2024

IPL 2024: What can be GT's Playing XI for opener?

By Parth Dhall 03:59 pm Mar 20, 202403:59 pm

What's the story Gujarat Titans have been brilliant in their first two Indian Premier League editions. They claimed silverware in their maiden season (2022) and finished as runners-up last year. Titans will be without their title-winning skipper Hardik Pandya, who has returned to his former franchise Mumbai Indians. Interestingly, MI's first match of IPL 2024 is against MI. Shubman Gill will lead the Titans this time.

Captain

Gill replaces Hardik as captain

As mentioned, the Hardik-led GT finished second last year. He was exceptional both as captain and player for the Titans. However, MI traded him in from GT in what was a record-breaking deal. While Hardik will now lead MI, a young Shubman Gill has the responsibility of spearheading GT. It remains to be seen how he fares in his first season as skipper.

Openers

Gill, Saha continue to open

Skipper Gill and wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha will open the innings for the Titans. The duo gave GT some fine starts in the 2023 season. Notably, Gill and Saha shared a 67-run opening stand for GT in the final against Chennai Super Kings. The former bagged the Purple Cap last season, having slammed a record-breaking 890 runs at 59.33.

Batters

A solid batting line-up

Kane Williamson, who played just one match last season (injury), will likely come in at number three. His propensity to anchor the innings aligns with GT's top order. Sai Sudharsan follows him at number four. He smashed 362 runs from eight games (SR: 141.41) in 2023. GT have formidable finishers in the form of David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, and Rashid Khan.

Information

Matthew Wade to miss initial matches

It is important to note that Australian batter Matthew Wade is unavailable for the opening two matches. He will be be featuring in the Sheffield Shield final for Tasmania from March 21 to 25.

Bowlers

Umesh Yadav to fill in for Mohammed Shami

Express pacer Spencer Johnson, who can clock over 145kph, can start the proceedings for GT. They spent Rs. 10 crore for his services this time. Meanwhile, the experienced Umesh Yadav will have a point to prove in the absence of Mohammed Shami. GT have another experienced bowler in the form of Mohit Sharma. Leg-spinner Rashid Khan leads GT's spin attack, which also includes Tewatia.

Information

GT's Probable XI for MI match

GT's Probable XI for MI match: Shubman Gill (captain), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Kane Williamson, Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Spencer Johnson, Mohit Sharma, and Umesh Yadav.