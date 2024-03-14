Next Article

Former SL cricketer Lahiru Thirimanne hospitalized after car crash: Details

By Parth Dhall 04:14 pm Mar 14, 2024

What's the story In a disturbing piece of news, former Sri Lanka cricketer Lahiru Thirimanne was hospitalized after being involved in a car crash on Thursday morning. As per an ESPNcricinfo report, Thirimanne's car had a head-on collision near Anuradhapura in Sri Lanka. The report also stated that the 34-year-old is presently in stable condition at Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital. Notably, Thirimanne played 197 internationals for SL.

Thirimanne

Thirimanne retired from international cricket in 2023

Thirimanne announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket in July last year. He finished with 2088 runs in 44 Tests at 26.43. The tally includes three tons and 10 fifties, with his highest score being 155*. In 127 ODIs, he hammered 3,194 runs at 34.71. He owns four tons in the format. Thirimanne also scored 291 runs at 16.16 in 26 T20Is.

Career

Highlights of Thirimanne's career

Thirimanne made his international debut in 2010, in an ODI fixture against India in Mirpur. His maiden ODI ton came against Australia in Adelaide in 2013. With 279 runs, the southpaw was the highest run-getter of the 2014 Asia Cup as SL tasted the glory. He was a part of the team's 2014 ICC T20 World Cup-winning campaign as well.