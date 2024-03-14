Next Article

Dubey also claimed a fifer earlier in the game

Ranji Trophy final: Harsh Dubey registers his highest FC score

What's the story Albeit in a losing cause, Vidarbha all-rounder Harsh Dubey scored a fine half-century in the fourth innings of the 2024 Ranji Trophy final against Mumbai. He slammed a brilliant 65 off 128 balls, a knock laced with five boundaries and two sixes. Earlier in the contest, the leg-spinner claimed his maiden five-wicket haul in First-Class cricket. Here are his stats.

A fighting effort from Dubey

Chasing 538, Vidarbha were 223/5 when Dubey arrived to bat in the final session of Day 4. He saw off the final few minutes well and returned unbeaten. Dubey continued to bat well on the final day as he added 133 runs with centurion Akshay Wadkar (102) before the latter departed. Dubey fell to Tushar Deshpande as Vidarbha lost the duel soon after.

Here are his numbers

This was Dubey's second fifty and also his highest FC score as he has raced to 233 runs, averaging 16-plus. He finished the season with 174 runs at 21.75. Meanwhile, the leg-spinner claimed 3/62 & 5/144 in the summit clash. This was his maiden fifer as he has raced to 28 FC scalps, averaging 27-plus. He tallied 23 scalps in the 2024 Ranji season.

Summary of the match

Vidarbha bowled Mumbai out for 224 in the first innings. Shardul Thakur scored 75. In response, Vidarbha fell for 105. Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, and Dhawal Kulkarni each took three scalps. Mumbai scored 418 in their second innings, riding on Musheer Khan's 136 and Shreyas Iyer's 95. Chasing 538, Vidarbha were folded for 368 as Wadkar's 102 went in vain.