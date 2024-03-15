Next Article

This was his 12th ODI fifty (Source: X/@ICC)

Soumya Sarkar completes 2,000 ODI runs with 68 versus SL

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:05 pm Mar 15, 202404:05 pm

What's the story Bangladesh opener Soumya Sarkar scored a fiery half-century in the ongoing second ODI against Sri Lanka in Chattogram. The southpaw batted with remarkable intent and ended up scoring 68 off just 66 balls, a knock laced with 11 boundaries and a maximum. During the course, he also completed 2,000 runs in ODI cricket. Here we look at his stats.

Knock

Sarkar involved in two 50-plus stands

Sarkar was joined by skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (40) after Litton Das departed for a duck. Both batters made great use of the powerplay overs and gathered quick runs. They added 75 runs before Shanto departed. Meanwhile, Sarkar was then involved in a 55-run partnership with Towhid Hridoy as the Tigers went past 130. The southpaw eventually fell to Wanindu Hasaranga.

Stats

2,000 runs up for Sarkar

Sarkar, who made his ODI debut in December 2014, has been in and out of the team due to inconsistent performances. While this was his 12th ODI fifty, the tally also includes three tons. Meanwhile, Sarkar completed 2,000 runs with his 56th run in the game. Playing his 68th ODI, he has raced to 2,012 runs at 33.53.

Sarkar at home

Impressive numbers at home

848 of his runs have come in 24 ODIs at home at a stellar average of 44.63. The southpaw has five fifties and two tons in this regard. He boasts the highest average among Bangladesh batters with 800 or more ODI runs at home. Meanwhile, this was his second ODI fifty against SL as he has raced to 239 runs against them at 29.87.