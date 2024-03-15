Next Article

Maxwell has scored over 1,200 runs for RCB

IPL 2024: Decoding the top all-rounders of Royal Challengers Bangalore

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:04 pm Mar 15, 202402:04 pm

What's the story The 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) edition will be underway is around the corner. Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will meet Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on March 22. Under Faf du Plessis's leadership, RCB will aim to end their trophy drought by going all the way this time around. Here we look at the top all-rounders from their squad.

Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell will be RCB's X-factor

Veteran Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been brilliant for RCB since debuting for the franchise in the 2021 season. He has clobbered 1,214 runs for RCB at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 161.43. Notably, he has also contributed decently with his off-spin, having claimed 12 wickets at an economy of 7.82. The 'Big Show' will aim to shine in the upcoming season as well.

Jacks

Can Will Jacks perform as per expectations?

England all-rounder Will Jacks, who is uncapped in IPL, has been making a lot of noise lately with his heroics in several T20 leagues. Earlier this year, he hammered a 41-ball hundred for Pretoria Capitals in the SA20. While he tallies 4,130 T20 runs at a strike rate of 158.66, Jacks has also claimed 49 wickets with his off-spin (ER: 7.11).

Green

Green bolsters the RCB line-up

Maxwell's compatriot Cameron Green can also be a formidable addition to the RCB XI. The latter was sensational in his debut IPL season last year. Playing for Mumbai Indians, he finished the season with 452 runs at 50.22. Moreover, his strike rate was 160.28. With his right-arm pace, he returned with six wickets though his economy of 9.5 was on the higher side.

Tom Curran

Tom Curran is an experienced campaigner

Though Tom Curran has not received regular opportunities in the IPL, he has made a significant mark in several other leagues. The England star has 206 scalps in the 20-over format at 25.40. With the bat, he has hammered 1,728 runs at a brilliant strike rate of 142.22. In the IPL, Curran has tallied 13 wickets and 127 runs in 13 appearances.