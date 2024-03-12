Next Article

Ranji Trophy final: Mumbai on top as Vidarbha chase 538

By Parth Dhall 06:05 pm Mar 12, 2024

What's the story Mumbai were dominant side on Day 3 of the ongoing Ranji Trophy final at the Wankhede Stadium. The hosts scored a mammoth 418 in the second innings against Vidarbha, with Musheer Khan slamming a historic century. Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, and Shams Mulani also played crucial roles. Meanwhile, Vidarbha's Harsh Dubey took a five-wicket haul. The visitors require 538 runs to win the final.

Musheer

Musheer's composed knock in second innings

Musheer walked in after Mumbai lost Prithvi Shaw early in the second innings. Within minutes, the former lost Bhupen Lalwani's support. Musheer then joined forces with skipper Rahane, with the duo batting till stumps. They took Mumbai past 100. While Rahane departed on Day 3 (164/3), Musheer added another century-plus stand with Shreyas Iyer. He eventually smashed a composed 326-ball 136 (10 fours).

Record

Musheer breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record

Musheer has become the youngest Mumbai player to score a century in the Ranji Trophy final. He broke the record of Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, who smashed 140 against Punjab in the 1994-95 Ranji Trophy final. India's legendary batter was 21 back then. That match was held at Wankhede, where Mumbai declared at 690/6 in the first innings. Mumbai eventually lifted the trophy.

Iyer

Iyer plays a counter-attacking knock

In the second innings, Iyer arrived in the middle after Mumbai lost skipper Rahane at 164/3. The former joined Musheer, who went on to score a fine century. While Iyer counter-attacked, Musheer held his fort. The duo took Mumbai past 330 to bolster their chances. Iyer missed his century by five runs, departing for 95 off 111 balls (10 fours, 3 sixes).

Information

Iyer shuts his critics

Iyer finally silenced his critics with a solid half-century in the second innings. The middle-order Indian batter made a statement after the BCCI excluded him and Ishan Kishan from the central contract list.