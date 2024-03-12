Next Article

Ellyse Perry took six wickets against Mumbai Indians (Image source: X/@wplt20)

Ellyse Perry records best bowling figures in WPL history: Stats

By Parth Dhall 09:37 pm Mar 12, 202409:37 pm

What's the story Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Ellyse Perry entered the record books by taking six wickets against Mumbai Indians in the 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL) encounter in Delhi. Perry triggered MI's batting collapse after they had a 43-run opening partnership. She became the first-ever player to register a six-wicket haul in WPL history. Perry broke Marizanne Kapp's record of registering the best WPL bowling figures.

Spell

Perry's incredible spell

Hayley Matthews and S Sajana shared a 43-run opening stand for MI. Sophie Devine gave RCB their first breakthrough by removing Matthews. Perry then dismissed Sajana and Harmanpreet Kaur on back-to-back deliveries. In her next over, she overcame Amelia Kerr and Amanjot Kaur within three balls. Pooja Vastrakar and Nat Sciver-Brunt were her final scalps. Perry conceded 15 runs in four overs.

Record

Perry enters record books

As mentioned, Perry became the first-ever player to take six wickets in a WPL match. She broke Marizanne Kapp's record of registering the best WPL bowling figures. The latter recorded figueres worth 5/15 for Delhi Capitals against Gujarat Giants in the inaugural WPL season (2023). Only three other players have taken over four wickets in a WPL encounter.

Information

Two other RCB bowlers with over three wickets

Only two other RCB bowlers than Perry have taken over three wickets in a WPL match. Asha Sobhana recorded figures worth 5/22 against UP Warriorz earlier this season, while Shreyanka Patil took 4/13 against Delhi Capitals.

Information

Perry attains this feat

As per cricket statistician Kausthub Gudipati, Perry has become the first player (men or women) with a century and six-wicket haul in each of First-Class (6/32), List A (7/22), and T20 cricket.