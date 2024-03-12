Next Article

WPL 2024: RCB beat second-placed MI to reach playoffs

By Parth Dhall 10:30 pm Mar 12, 202410:30 pm

What's the story Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) became the third and final team to reach the 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL) playoffs after beating Mumbai Indians in Delhi. The Royal Challengers successfully chased down 114 after bowling MI out. Ellyse Perry (40*) and Richa Ghosh (36*) got them home in 15 overs. Earlier, Perry took a historic six-wicket haul to triger MI's batting collapse.

A look at match summary

MI had a decent start after RCB elected to field. Openers Hayley Matthews and S Sajana added 43 runs before MI faced a collapse. In no time, MI were down to 73/5 and soon perished for 113. Perry did the damage with six wickets. RCB also faltered in the run-chase (39/3), but Perry and Ghosh joined forces to get them over the line.

Perry stuns MI with 6/15

As mentioned, Matthews and Sajana shared a 43-run opening stand for MI. Sophie Devine gave RCB their first breakthrough by removing Matthews. Perry then dismissed Sajana and Harmanpreet Kaur on back-to-back deliveries. In her next over, she overcame Amelia Kerr and Amanjot Kaur within three balls. Pooja Vastrakar and Nat Sciver-Brunt were her final scalps. Perry conceded 15 runs in four overs.

Only player with six-fer in WPL

Perry became the first-ever player to take six wickets in a WPL match. She broke Marizanne Kapp's record of registering the best WPL bowling figures. The latter recorded figueres worth 5/15 for Delhi Capitals against Gujarat Giants in the inaugural WPL season (2023). Only three other players have taken over four wickets in a WPL encounter.

Perry attains this feat

As per cricket statistician Kausthub Gudipati, Perry has become the first player (men or women) with a century and six-wicket haul in each of First-Class (6/32), List A (7/22), and T20 cricket.

RCB to feature in Eliminator

RCB are the third side to qualify for the WPL 2024 playoffs. They join MI and top-placed Delhi Capitals (DC) in the next round. Meanwhile, UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants have been knocked out. RCB finish the league stage with four wins and as many defeats. Since the Royal Challengers can't get to eight points, they will play the Eliminator.