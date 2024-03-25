Next Article

This was SL's maiden win in the cycle

WTC table: Sri Lanka register first points, Bangladesh slip down

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:16 pm Mar 25, 2024

What's the story Sri Lanka have jumped to the sixth spot in the latest ICC World Test Championship standings following their 328-run win over Bangladesh in the opening Test in Sylhet. This was SL's maiden win in the cycle. Meanwhile, the Tigers, who were fourth in the standings before the game, have now slipped down to the seventh spot. Let's decode the WTC table.

Summary

How did the game pan out?

SL were reeling before centurions Kamindu Mendis (102) and Dhananjaya de Silva (102) helped them compile 280. Bangladesh managed only 188 as Vishwa Fernando claimed four wickets. Taijul Islam top scored with 47. De Silva (108) and Kamindu (164) again scored tons as SL finished their second innings at 418. Chasing 511, Bangladesh were folded for 182 in the fourth innings.

SL vs BAN

Rise for SL as Bangladesh slips down

Sri Lanka suffered a 0-2 defeat against Pakistan in their only previous series in this cycle. With this win, they have climbed to the sixth position with 12 points and a PCT of 33.33%. Bangladesh's only previous series in this cycle saw them earn a 1-1 tie against New Zealand. Like SL, the seventh-placed Bangladesh also own 12 points and a PCT of 33.33%.

India

India continue at the top

India, who thrashed England 4-1 at home last month, are at the pinnacle. India have now won six of their nine matches in the 2023-25 WTC cycle (L2, D1). They have accumulated 74 points with a points percentage of 68.51%. Notably, Rohit Sharma's team was down to fifth spot after losing the first Test against England, but four consecutive wins helped them rise again.

Australia

Australia are at second

Australia climbed to the second position with their 2-0 whitewash over NZ earlier this month. Having featured in 12 Test matches, Australia have won eight and lost three while registering a solitary draw. They own 90 points and a PCT of 62.50 %. They demolished Pakistan 3-0 earlier this year.

NZ

NZ now hold the third place

New Zealand, who were atop the standings before the Australia series, now own third place after the 0-2 defeat against Australia. The Kiwis now have 36 points and a points percentage of 50%. Having played six matches in the current cycle, they have won three and lost as many. NZ routed South Africa 2-0 at home earlier this year.

England

What about England?

SL were reeling at the last spot before the Sylhet Test. Their promotion in the standings means England are now languishing at the bottom. England have lost six out of 10 Tests in this cycle and have amassed 21 points with a points percentage of 17.5% (W3, D1). As mentioned, they suffered a 1-4 defeat against India earlier this year.

Pakistan and WI

Decoding positions of Pakistan and WI

Pakistan hold fourth place with 22 points and 36.66% PCT. The tally includes two wins and three defeats (PCT: 36.66%). Meanwhile, WI are in fifth place. They now have two defeats, a win, and a draw in this cycle (16 points). Their PTC went up to 33.33% following a 1-1 tied series against Australia last month courtesy of a great win in Brisbane.

Details

WTC: A look at points system

As has been the case, the ICC WTC standings are determined by the percentage of points earned. There are 12 points available for each win in the WTC. Four points are awarded to each team for a draw, with the teams earning six for a tie. A loss leads to no point deduction, while teams can lose points because of slow over-rates.

Information

What about South Africa?

Eighth-placed South Africa have won just one of their four Tests so far in the game. They now have 12 points and a PCT of 25%. They lost 0-2 to NZ before managing a 1-1 tie against India at home.