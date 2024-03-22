Next Article

Tata Motors's Punch.ev named IPL 2024's official vehicle

By Pradnesh Naik 04:07 pm Mar 22, 202404:07 pm

What's the story Tata Motors has proudly announced its newest all-electric offering, the Punch.ev, as the official vehicle for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. This exciting news arrives just as the globally acclaimed cricket tournament is about to kick off with a thrilling match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore. This follows the automaker's earlier decision to designate Punch.ev as the official vehicle for the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024.

Here's a quick look at Tata Punch.ev

The Punch.ev's design closely mirrors the ICE model, with minor updates like a slim full-width LED DRLs and redesigned LED projector headlights. Inside, it sports a large 10.25-inch infotainment system and a 10.25-inch instrument cluster that supports navigation. The e-SUV is offered in two models: standard (25kWh battery) and Long Range (35kWh battery). The latter promises a range of up to 421km per charge.

Tata Motors and IPL: A history of collaboration

Tata Motors has enjoyed a fruitful association with the IPL for many years, having been its title sponsor for three successive years since 2021. Over time, the homegrown SUV and EV specialist has introduced various car models such as the Nexon, Harrier, and Safari as official vehicles for different seasons of this esteemed cricket tournament.

Tata Motors' marketing initiatives and philanthropic efforts

In addition to sponsorship, Tata Motors has participated in numerous marketing initiatives during previous IPL tournaments. These include exciting contests where fans could win sponsor cars. Interestingly, when a player strikes the official car positioned beyond the boundary during a match, Tata gives back to society by donating to a worthy cause. The carmaker generously donated Rs. 5 lakh to Tata Memorial Hospital in Kolkata after RCB women's player Ellyse Perry struck Punch.ev's glass during a match.

