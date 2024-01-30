Price

Nexon's ICE version surpassed milestone individually

The Tata Nexon's ICE version starts at Rs. 8.10 lakh, while the EV range begins at Rs. 14.74 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Interestingly, it is the ICE variant that has individually achieved this new milestone of six lakh units produced. The ICE iteration's popularity can be attributed to its performance and affordability, making it a top choice among Indian customers seeking a reliable and cost-effective SUV.

Performance

Engine specifications of the Nexon (ICE)

Under the hood, the Tata Nexon boasts a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-liter diesel mill. The former delivers 118hp of power and 170Nm of torque, while the diesel unit delivers 113hp of power and 260Nm of torque. To cater to various driving preferences, the Nexon gets multiple transmission options. They include a five-speed manual, six-speed manual, six-speed AMT, and a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

Specs

What about the EV variant?

Tata Nexon.EV runs on a 106.4kW electric motor linked to a 40.5kWh battery. The setup delivers a combined output of 143hp of power and 215Nm of torque. The vehicle promises a range of 465km on a single charge.