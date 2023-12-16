Up to Rs. 60,000 limited-time discount on Tata Tiago

1/3

Auto 2 min read

Up to Rs. 60,000 limited-time discount on Tata Tiago

By Akash Pandey 09:22 pm Dec 16, 202309:22 pm

Benefits could vary depending upon the region and availability

Tata Motors is currently offering enticing discounts on its popular hatchback model, the Tiago, with potential savings of up to Rs. 60,000 for interested buyers. The benefits come in the form of a cash discount, exchange bonus, and corporate discount valid until December 31, 2023. Buyers planning to get the hatchback are advised to make a quick move. However, keep in mind that these discounts might vary based on factors such as the city, dealership, variant, color, and stock availability.

2/3

Discount breakdown on petrol and CNG variants

For December 2023, the petrol-powered variants of the Tata Tiago are available with a cash discount of up to Rs. 40,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 15,000, and a Rs. 5,000 corporate discount. On the other hand, CNG variants are being offered with a cash discount of up to Rs. 30,000, an up to Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus, and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000.

3/3

Engine specifications and transmission options

Under the hood, the Tata Tiago features a 1.2-liter, three-cylinder petrol engine that delivers 85hp of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque. Interested buyers can choose between a five-speed manual or an AMT transmission option for the petrol engine. On the contrary, the CNG variant comes exclusively with a five-speed manual gearbox. It can produce 72hp of power and 95Nm of torque.