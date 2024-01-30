List

Winners in each category

The category winners include Volvo EX30 (Best Family Car), BMW 5 Series (Best Large Car), and Kia EV9 (Best SUV). Volkswagen Amarok and Aston Martin DB12 bagged the awards in Best 4x4 & Pick-up, and Best Exclusive Car categories, respectively. Of these models, the Aston Martin DB12 is already available in India, while the refreshed BMW 5 Series and Kia EV9 are anticipated to arrive later this year.

Pricing

What about the pricing?

In India, Aston Martin DB12 carries a price tag of Rs. 4.59 crore. Meanwhile, the new BMW 5 Series is likely to cost around Rs. 70 lakh, while the Kia EV9 will be priced around Rs. 80 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Rules

Judgment criteria and jury composition

Cars were assessed by the WWCOTY group based on various factors such as safety, comfort, driving, design, technology, efficiency, environmental impact, and value for money. A total of 62 candidates qualified by being launched on at least two continents between January 1-December 31, 2023. The WWCOTY jury consists exclusively of 75 female motoring journalists hailing from 52 countries.