Top 5 EVs with long driving range in India

By Pradnesh Naik 12:05 am Nov 19, 202312:05 am

Volvo C40 Recharge rolls on designer alloy wheels (Photo credit: Volvo)

With the development of efficient charging infrastructure, electric vehicles have been gaining popularity in India. Besides this, the improvement in battery technology has also pushed EV sales on our shores to new heights. But as range anxiety is still a concern for most models, here's our pick of the top five EVs with a driving range of at least 500km on a charge.

BYD Atto 3: Price starts at Rs. 33.9 lakh

BYD Atto 3 sports a sculpted hood, a sleek chrome grille, LED headlights with L-shaped DRLs, indicator-mounted ORVMs, roof rails, a shark-fin antenna, and split-type LED taillamps. Inside, its spacious five-seater cabin gets 31-color ambient lighting, powered front seats, a 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment system, and seven airbags. The SUV promises a range of up to 521km on a single charge.

Hyundai IONIQ 5: Costs Rs. 45.95 lakh

Hyundai IONIQ 5 flaunts a clamshell bonnet, LED headlamps with squared DRLs, a black band in place of a grille, pixelated LED taillights, flush-fitted door handles, and 20-inch wheels. Its five-seater cabin has a glass roof, power-adjustable seats, an 8-speaker Bose audio system, a dual 12.3-inch screen setup, six airbags, and Level-2 ADAS functions. The EV has a claimed range of up to 631km.

Kia EV6: Price begins at Rs. 60.95 lakh

The Kia EV6 has a Digital Tiger Face, swept-back LED headlights with boomerang-shaped DRLs, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flush-fitted door handles, 19-inch wheels, and a full-width LED taillight. On the inside, it gets a 14-speaker Meridian audio system, a head-up display, a dual 12.3-inch display setup for the instrument cluster and infotainment system, and ADAS. The electric crossover has a range of up to 708km.

Volvo C40 Recharge: Can be yours at Rs. 62.95 lakh

Volvo C40 Recharge features a sloping roofline, a closed-off grille, LED headlamps with Thor's Hammer DRLs, designer wheels, a raked windshield, a shark-fin antenna, and vertically-positioned LED taillights. Its luxurious cabin has a Harman Kardon sound system, a sunroof, an air purifier, a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, multiple airbags, and an ADAS suite. Volvo claims the electric coupe-SUV offers up to 530km per charge.

BMW i4: Price starts at Rs. 72.5 lakh

BMW i4 has a futuristic design and gets a large kidney grille with blue accents, sleek LED headlamps with DRLs, chrome-lined windows, wrap-around taillights, a large diffuser, and 17-inch wheels. On the inside, it gets a five-seater cabin with a 17-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 14.9-inch infotainment system. The e-sedan promises a range of up to 590km.