By Pradnesh Naik 11:47 pm Nov 18, 202311:47 pm

BMW G 310 GS features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: BMW Motorrad)

Benelli has revealed the all-new BKX 300 at the 2023 EICMA for the global markets. The motorcycle features a brand-new 292.4cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. It competes with the capable BMW G 310 GS in the sub-500cc adventure touring motorcycle segment. Can the newcomer from the Italian marque defeat the established champion from the legendary German bikemaker? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

The ADV segment has been growing rapidly over the past few years. People are choosing rugged offerings over the streetfighter or supersport models due to their go-anywhere nature. Meanwhile, the sub-500cc category has been primarily dominated by the KTM 390 Adventure and BMW G 310 GS. However, Benelli now wants to snatch a piece of the market share with its all-new BKX 300.

Benelli BKX 300 looks more pleasing

BMW G 310 GS has a prominent beak, a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a wide handlebar, a stepped-up single-piece seat, an LCD instrument cluster, and 19-inch (front) and 17-inch (rear) alloy wheels. Benelli BKX 300 features vertically-stacked dual projector LED headlamps with split-type DRLs, a raised handlebar, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, a sleek LED taillamp, and rugged wire-spoked wheels.

Both ADVs equipped with disc brakes, dual-channel ABS

For the safety of the rider, both the BMW G 310 GS and Benelli BKX 300 come equipped with disc brakes on the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved ride and handling characteristics. The suspension duties on both ADVs are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

BMW G 310 GS packs more powerful engine

Powering the BMW G 310 GS is a 313cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates 33.5hp of maximum power and 28Nm of peak torque. Benelli BKX 300 is backed by an all-new 292.4 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder motor that puts out 29.2hp of maximum power and 24.5Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties on both motorcycles are handled by a six-speed manual gearbox.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the G 310 GS from BMW Motorrad can be yours with a price tag of Rs. 3.3 lakh. On the other hand, we expect the India-bound Benelli BKX 300 to be priced at around Rs. 3.5 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the G 310 GS makes more sense with its powerful engine and better brand value on our shores.