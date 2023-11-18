How Honda CB350 fares against Royal Enfield Classic 350

Both motorcycles feature metallic fenders at both ends

Honda has introduced the all-new CB350 in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The retro-inspired motorcycle is available in five colors and two trim levels: DLX and DLX PRO. In the sub-500cc category, the bike rivals the segment leader, the Royal Enfield Classic 350. But which one is better: the Japanese fighter or the homegrown brawler? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

Since its inception, the Classic 350 has been the best-selling model for Royal Enfield in India. It has been topping the sales charts in the sub-500cc segment on our shores for the past few years. Honda tried to break the dominance of the iconic motorcycle with its H'ness CB350. Now, the latter has introduced a more retro-looking CB350 to try its luck again.

Honda CB350 looks more pleasing with minimalist retro design

Royal Enfield Classic 350 flaunts a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a circular headlamp unit with "tiger eye" pilot lamps, a rider-only saddle, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and wire-spoked or alloy wheels. Meanwhile, Honda CB350 features a muscular fuel tank with tank pads, a round LED headlamp, a sleek LED taillamp unit, rounded metallic fenders, a wide handlebar, a pea-shooter exhaust, and designer alloy wheels.

CB350 comes equipped with Honda Selectable Torque Control

To ensure rider safety, both the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Honda CB350 come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels along with dual-channel ABS. However, the latter also gets Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) and an emergency stop signal. Suspension duties on both bikes are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and dual shock absorbers on the rear end.

Both motorcycles on par in terms of performance

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 runs on a 349cc single-cylinder J-series engine that puts out 20hp of maximum power and 27Nm of peak torque. Powering the Honda CB350 is a 348cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder motor that develops a maximum power of 20.78hp and a peak torque of 30Nm. Transmission duties on both retro-inspired cruisers are handled by a five-speed manual gearbox.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 can be yours between Rs. 1.93 lakh and Rs. 2.25 lakh. On the other hand, the new Honda CB350 ranges between Rs. 1.99 lakh and Rs. 2.17 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the CB350 makes more sense on our shores with its minimalist design and better safety features such as a traction control system.

