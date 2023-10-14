BMW X2 M35i gets off-road upgrades for 2023 Rebelle Rally

By Pradnesh Naik 03:38 pm Oct 14, 2023

Special-edition BMW X2 M35i rolls on rugged wheels from Rotiform (Photo credit: BMW)

BMW has revealed a rugged X2 M35i, specifically designed to compete in the 2023 Rebelle Rally in the US. It's an iconic eight-day off-road race covering over 2,092km across California and Nevada's deserts. Although the standard SUV is usually a road-focused performance crossover, this special-edition model sports all-terrain Falken Wildpeak tires, Rotiform ZMO-M wheels, and underbody protection, complete with a skid plate. Additional upgrades include extra front and rear lights, a Thule roof rack, and Frozen Portimao Blue matte paint.

Customized features designed specifically for off-road competition

The Rebelle Rally-ready BMW X2 M35i also features tow straps derived from the M Performance Parts catalog and a spare tire carrier inside the cargo area. It also gets Smittybilt off-road recovery gear and accessories and an external TerraTrip odometer. Rebecca Donaghe is driving the vehicle, with Sedona Blinson as the navigator, competing in the X-Cross class. This year's event kicked off on Thursday (October 12) and will wrap up on October 21.

Rebelle Rally, endurance test for man and machine

The Rebelle Rally is the longest off-road rally competition in the US. Starting at Mammoth Mountain Resort in Mammoth Lakes and ending in the Imperial Dunes close to the Mexican border, participants must clear six stages and cover nearly 2,100km in challenging desert conditions. The modified BMW X2 M35i will face stiff competition as it aims to conquer the grueling race and demonstrate its capabilities.