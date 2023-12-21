Tata Motors inaugurates its first EV-only showroom in Gurugram

1/3

Auto 1 min read

Tata Motors inaugurates its first EV-only showroom in Gurugram

By Rishabh Raj 04:52 pm Dec 21, 202304:52 pm

The new EV-only dealership at Sohna Road, Gurugram will open on January 7 for the general public

Tata Motors has inaugurated its first-ever electric vehicle (EV) exclusive showroom in Gurugram, marking a major step in the company's commitment to sustainable mobility. The dealership will open for the general public on January 7, 2024. Located on Sohna Road, the automaker plans to expand this EV-only dealership network to 2-3 more cities with high electric vehicle sales.

2/3

Showroom design and facilities

This innovative showroom features a unique theme and color scheme, reflecting Tata Motors's dedication to a cleaner future and eco-friendly transportation. These dedicated EV spaces will transform from standard showrooms to full '3S' facilities, offering sales, service, and spare parts support. Tata Motors aims to provide a seamless EV ownership experience by incorporating DC fast charging stations at their exclusive showrooms.

3/3

Tata's expanding EV lineup

Currently, Tata Motors offers a diverse range of EVs, including popular models like the Nexon EV, Tiago EV, and Tigor EV. The upcoming year promises an exciting expansion with the introduction of several new models such as the Curvv EV, Punch EV, Harrier EV, Safari EV, and Sierra EV. This move showcases Tata Motors's aggressive strategy to provide a comprehensive range of electric vehicles for different segments, promoting cleaner and greener mobility in India.