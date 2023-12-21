US is considering raising tariffs on Chinese EVs

United States is said to be considering increasing tariffs on certain Chinese goods, including electric vehicles (EVs), as reported by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). Currently, Chinese automobiles are subject to a 25% tariff, which was imposed during former President Donald Trump's time in office and later extended by President Joe Biden. The US is now discussing Trump-era duties on nearly $300bn worth of Chinese goods, with plans to wrap up a comprehensive review of these tariffs early next year.

In addition to potentially raising tariffs on clean-energy products, the Biden administration is also thinking about reducing tariffs on some Chinese consumer products that officials don't see as strategically significant, according to the WSJ. This move could help balance the effects of increased tariffs on EVs and other clean-energy items, ensuring that trade relations between the US and China remain stable.

Some US lawmakers believe that the existing import tariffs on Chinese-made vehicles are not enough, as exports of these vehicles to the US by certain Chinese automakers continue to increase. The results of these discussions could have a major impact on the automotive industry and trade relations between China and the US. Earlier this month, France also announced a new cash incentive scheme for electric vehicles made in the EU, putting imported Chinese EVs at a disadvantage.