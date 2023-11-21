Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer Electric arrives with 412km range

It is offered in 3 trim levels

Vauxhall has unveiled the Astra Sports Tourer Electric, a wagon variant of its well-liked hatchback counterpart, with a starting price of £39,995 (around Rs. 41.8 lakh). This electric vehicle (EV) utilizes the same powertrain as the standard Astra Electric hatchback and boasts a 412km range on a single charge. The wagon offers ample cargo space, providing 516-liters of storage that can be expanded to 1,553-liters when the rear seats are folded down.

Powertrain and charging specifications

Equipped with a 54kWh battery and a single motor, the Astra Sports Tourer Electric generates 153hp and 270Nm of torque, which is transferred to the front axle. Vauxhall prioritized efficiency in the design, achieving an impressive 6.8km/kWh. Charging capabilities reach up to 100kW, enabling a 20-80% charge in a mere 26 minutes. The wagon's performance closely mirrors that of the hatchback, with a 0-100km/h acceleration time of 9.2 seconds.

Trim levels and prices

Three trim levels are available for the Sports Tourer Electric: Design, GS, and Ultimate. The base Design trim is priced at £39,995 (around Rs. 41.8 lakh), while the GS model adds black exterior accents, a 360-degree-view camera, and adaptive cruise control for £42,445 (roughly Rs. 44.3 lakh). The top-of-the-line Ultimate version features adaptive headlights and a panoramic sunroof for £45,505 (approximately Rs. 47.5 lakh).