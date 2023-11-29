US to launch paperless visa as pilot project succeeds

By Prateek Talukdar

The US government successfully tested a pilot project for paperless visas

The United States (US) government has successfully tested a pilot project for "paperless visas," which could eventually replace traditional visa stamps and pasting in passports. The first trial for the paperless visa took place at the US embassy in Ireland's Dublin. Julie Stufft, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Visa Services, said although the US government plans to gradually roll out paperless visas, it would take at least 18 months or longer to be implemented.

Paperless visas would require an app or alternative solution

Stufft explained that in the pilot project, the visa process was the same, but there was no physical visa in anyone's passport. Although it could take time for it to be implemented, she said, "But it is very exciting that we have had this first step where we have actually seen visitors come through and, in this case, they were immigrant visas." Eventually, it would require an app or some arrangement to produce the visa status without the physical paper.

Paperless visas for Indian nationals expected in the future

Regarding the possibility of Indian nationals being included in this initiative, Stufft expressed hope for it to happen "as soon as possible." She also clarified that the US process still requires an interview by law and follows the same application steps up to the point of the physical paper, unlike India's e-visas issued to nationals of certain countries. She said the entire process would remain the same except that when the visa is issued, it would be paperless.

Paperless visa expected to simplify renewal process

The paperless visa system is expected to offer significant benefits by simplifying the renewal process and eliminating physical documents. Stufft said, "It just will have tremendous benefit for both the applicant and for us." She added, "We fully expect to expand that regionally and throughout the world. It will be piece by piece though." The pilot was carried out in Dublin because US officials were present at the airport facility there to check visas before people boarded a plane.