Toyota recalls 10 lakh vehicles over airbag deployment defect

By Rishabh Raj 09:57 am Dec 21, 202309:57 am

It is the third major recall for Toyota in recent months

Toyota is recalling 10 lakh vehicles due to a defect that may prevent airbags from working properly, increasing the risk of injury. The recall affects various Toyota and Lexus models from 2020 to 2022, including Toyota Avalon, Camry, Highlander, RAV4, Sienna, and Corolla, as well as some hybrid versions. The Lexus models involved are the ES250 sedan and the RX350 SUV, among others.

Faulty sensors in front passenger seat

The issue in these recalled vehicles involves front passenger seat sensors that may have been improperly manufactured. These sensors could potentially short circuit, causing the airbag system to misjudge the occupant's weight and possibly not deploy in certain types of crashes. To fix this problem, Toyota and Lexus dealers will inspect the Occupant Classification System (OCS) sensors and replace them if needed at no cost to owners.

Recall notification and customer support

Toyota will notify affected customers by mid-February 2024 if their cars are included in the recall. Meanwhile, Toyota owners who believe their car might be part of the recall can call 1-800-331-4331 for more information. For Lexus vehicles, owners can call 1-800-255-3987 for further details.

Third major recall for Toyota in recent months

This marks the third major recall for Toyota in recent months. In November, the company recalled 19 lakh RAV4 SUVs in the US due to batteries that can shift during sharp turns and potentially cause a fire. On October 26, Toyota recalled over seven lakh Highlander SUVs to replace the mounting tabs that hold the front bumper cover assembly in place, as even a minor impact could cause the assembly to fall off, creating a potential hazard for drivers.