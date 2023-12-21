Royal Enfield Himalayan crowned 2024 Indian Motorcycle Of The Year

By Mudit Dube 09:28 am Dec 21, 202309:28 am

The 2023 Himalayan packs a new 450 engine that pumps out 39.5hp of power and 40Nm of torque

The Royal Enfield Himalayan has emerged as the 2024 Indian Motorcycle Of The Year (IMOTY). This year's competition, held in Delhi, saw the Himalayan outshine rivals like the Harley Davidson X440, KTM 390 Duke, Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650, Triumph Scrambler 400X, and TVS Apache RTR 310. A panel of 14 leading Indian auto experts judged the bikes on factors such as price, fuel efficiency, style, comfort, safety, performance, practicality, innovation, value for money, and suitability for Indian roads.

Triumph Scrambler 400X secured second position

Securing second place at IMOTY 2024 was the Triumph Scrambler 400X, while the KTM 390 Duke landed in third. The IMOTY is the most prestigious award given to a motorcycle. The jury comprises journalists from magazines and other media channels who test new motorcycles throughout the year. Alongside IMOTY, the Indian Car Of The Year (ICOTY) award is also announced each year. For 2024, the Hyundai EXTER has been crowned the prestigious honor.

All-new Royal Enfield Himalayan starts at Rs. 2.69 lakh

In November 2023, Royal Enfield unveiled a fully revamped Himalayan with a starting price of Rs. 2.69 lakh. The updated bike boasts a new Sherpa 450 engine and a steel twin-spar tubular frame chassis, delivering 39.5hp of power and 40Nm of torque. The Himalayan's extensive upgrades and remarkable performance have won over both the jury and motorcycle enthusiasts nationwide. As the proud recipient of the coveted IMOTY 2024 title, the Himalayan has set a new standard for motorcycles in India.