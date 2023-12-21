Hyundai EXTER wins Indian Car Of The Year 2024 award

By Mudit Dube 09:08 am Dec 21, 2023

In a mere four months since its debut, the Hyundai EXTER has garnered over 1,00,000 bookings

The highly anticipated Indian Car Of The Year (ICOTY) 2024 awards have finally been revealed, with the Hyundai EXTER taking home the top prize. Alongside the main award, winners for the 2024 Premium Car Of The Year and 2024 Green Car Of The Year were also announced. A panel of expert jurors, consisting of automotive journalists and editors from leading Indian automotive publications and media outlets, selected the winners.

BMW 7 Series and Hyundai IONIQ 5 bag other awards

Claiming the ICOTY 2024 Premium Car Of The Year title was the BMW 7 Series, while the Hyundai IONIQ 5 snagged the ICOTY 2024 Green Car Of The Year award. Jurors assessed contenders based on factors such as price, fuel efficiency, design, comfort, safety, performance, practicality, technical innovation, value for money, and compatibility with Indian driving conditions.

Contenders and winners in each category

In the primary ICOTY 2024 category, the EXTER faced off against rivals like the Citroen C3 Aircross, Honda Elevate, Hyundai Verna, and Toyota Innova Hycross. For the Green Car Of The Year award, the IONIQ 5 competed with the BYD Atto 3, Citroen eC3, Mercedes-Benz EQE, MG Comet, and Volvo C40 Recharge. Lastly, in the premium category, the BMW 7 Series went up against the BMW M2, Lexus LX, Land Rover Range Rover Sport, Mercedes-Benz GLC, and Volvo C40 Recharge.

EXTER has bagged over 1 lakh orders

In about four months since its debut in India, the Hyundai EXTER has garnered over 1,00,000 bookings. With its competitive price point, new-age features, and good safety quotient, the model is geared toward first-time car owners. It starts at Rs. 6 lakh and goes up to Rs. 10.5 lakh (both prices ex-showroom) for the top variant. The EXTER's standout features include six airbags, a dual-view dash camera, a smart electric sunroof, and a wireless charger.