Toyota Innova Hycross's waiting period touches 14 months: Check alternatives
The waiting period for Toyota's most popular MPV, the Innova Hycross, currently extends up to 15 months in India. This waiting period is applicable to the range-topping hybrid variants, while the more affordable petrol versions command a waiting period of up to six months. So if you don't want to wait for so long, check the top alternatives for the Innova Hycross.
Toyota Innova Hycross starts at around Rs. 19 lakh
Toyota Innova Hycross ranges between Rs. 18.82 lakh and Rs. 30.26 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. It features an all-LED lighting setup, a large chromed grille, and 18-inch designer wheels. The MPV's spacious seven-seater cabin gets a panoramic sunroof, segment-first powered Ottoman seats, and multi-zone climate control. It is offered with a 2.0-liter, TNGA petrol-hybrid setup (186hp/187Nm) or a 2.0-liter, TNGA petrol engine (174hp/197Nm).
Kia Carens
Kia Carens is available between Rs. 10.45 lakh and Rs. 19.45 lakh. It flaunts a lengthy bonnet, bumper-mounted LED headlights with split-style DRLs, and 16-inch alloy wheels. Inside, it gets perforated leatherette upholstery, a Bose sound system, six airbags, and a 10.25-inch infotainment panel. It is backed a 1.5-liter diesel (113hp/250Nm), a 1.5-liter petrol (113hp/144Nm), or a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol unit (138hp/242Nm).
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra XUV700 can be yours between Rs. 14.03 lakh and Rs. 26.57 lakh. The SUV has a chrome-slatted grille, flush-fitted door handles, adaptive LED headlights, and 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Its seven-seater cabin gets a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, and a 12-speaker Sony sound system. It draws power from either a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol (197hp/380Nm) or a 2.2-liter diesel motor (153hp/360Nm; 182hp/420Nm; and 182hp/450Nm).
Tata Safari
Tata Safari starts at Rs. 16.19 lakh and goes up to Rs. 27.34 lakh. It sports a grille with parametric design elements, projector bi-LED headlights, sequential indicators, and 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. The cabin features a four-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, dual-zone climate control, and a 12.3-inch infotainment panel. The SUV is fueled by a 2.0-liter diesel engine (168hp/350Nm).
Maruti Suzuki Invicto
Maruti Suzuki Invicto ranges between Rs. 24.82 lakh and Rs. 28.42 lakh. It features a NEXWave grille with two chrome slats, swept-back LED headlamps with tri-LED DRLs, and a refreshed bumper. The seven-seater cabin has an all-black dashboard, soft-touch leatherette upholstery, ventilated front seats, and a 10.1-inch floating-type infotainment console. It is powered by a 2.0-liter petrol engine linked to an electric motor (184hp/209Nm).