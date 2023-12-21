Toyota Innova Hycross's waiting period touches 14 months: Check alternatives

1/6

Auto 2 min read

Toyota Innova Hycross's waiting period touches 14 months: Check alternatives

By Pradnesh Naik 12:05 am Dec 21, 202312:05 am

Toyota Innova Hycross rolls on 18-inch designer wheels (Photo credit: Toyota)

The waiting period for Toyota's most popular MPV, the Innova Hycross, currently extends up to 15 months in India. This waiting period is applicable to the range-topping hybrid variants, while the more affordable petrol versions command a waiting period of up to six months. So if you don't want to wait for so long, check the top alternatives for the Innova Hycross.

2/6

Toyota Innova Hycross starts at around Rs. 19 lakh

Toyota Innova Hycross ranges between Rs. 18.82 lakh and Rs. 30.26 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. It features an all-LED lighting setup, a large chromed grille, and 18-inch designer wheels. The MPV's spacious seven-seater cabin gets a panoramic sunroof, segment-first powered Ottoman seats, and multi-zone climate control. It is offered with a 2.0-liter, TNGA petrol-hybrid setup (186hp/187Nm) or a 2.0-liter, TNGA petrol engine (174hp/197Nm).

3/6

Kia Carens

Kia Carens is available between Rs. 10.45 lakh and Rs. 19.45 lakh. It flaunts a lengthy bonnet, bumper-mounted LED headlights with split-style DRLs, and 16-inch alloy wheels. Inside, it gets perforated leatherette upholstery, a Bose sound system, six airbags, and a 10.25-inch infotainment panel. It is backed a 1.5-liter diesel (113hp/250Nm), a 1.5-liter petrol (113hp/144Nm), or a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol unit (138hp/242Nm).

4/6

Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700 can be yours between Rs. 14.03 lakh and Rs. 26.57 lakh. The SUV has a chrome-slatted grille, flush-fitted door handles, adaptive LED headlights, and 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Its seven-seater cabin gets a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, and a 12-speaker Sony sound system. It draws power from either a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol (197hp/380Nm) or a 2.2-liter diesel motor (153hp/360Nm; 182hp/420Nm; and 182hp/450Nm).

5/6

Tata Safari

Tata Safari starts at Rs. 16.19 lakh and goes up to Rs. 27.34 lakh. It sports a grille with parametric design elements, projector bi-LED headlights, sequential indicators, and 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. The cabin features a four-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, dual-zone climate control, and a 12.3-inch infotainment panel. The SUV is fueled by a 2.0-liter diesel engine (168hp/350Nm).

6/6

Maruti Suzuki Invicto

Maruti Suzuki Invicto ranges between Rs. 24.82 lakh and Rs. 28.42 lakh. It features a NEXWave grille with two chrome slats, swept-back LED headlamps with tri-LED DRLs, and a refreshed bumper. The seven-seater cabin has an all-black dashboard, soft-touch leatherette upholstery, ventilated front seats, and a 10.1-inch floating-type infotainment console. It is powered by a 2.0-liter petrol engine linked to an electric motor (184hp/209Nm).