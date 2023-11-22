Orxa Mantis vs Ultraviolette F77: Which electric motorcycle is better

By Pradnesh Naik

Both EVs ride on 17-inch alloy wheels

Bengaluru-based EV-maker Orxa Energies has launched its first-ever EV, the Mantis, in India with a price tag of Rs. 3.6 lakh (ex-showroom). The company is including a 1.3kW charger with the motorcycle, without any additional cost. At that price point, it rivals the Ultraviolette F77 on our shores. Between these two homegrown electric bikes, which one is better?

Why does this story matter?

The market of electric vehicles in India has been expanding rapidly in the past few years. Many established as well as new automakers are trying their luck in the highly competitive EV segment. Ultraviolette Automotive entered the performance-focused category with its capable F77 model. Now, Orxa Energies is trying to make a mark with its Mantis electric bike.

Ultraviolette F77 looks more appealing with its fully-faired design

Ultraviolette F77 has a muscular fuel tank-like structure, an LED headlamp with V-shaped LED DRLs, a clip-on handlebar with angular mirrors, split-type seats, faring-mounted winglets, and a sleek LED taillight. Orxa Mantis flaunts a sculpted tank-like structure with extensions, a raised handlebar, split-type seats, and a tapered tail section with a slim taillight. Both bikes ride on 17-inch alloy wheels.

Both come equipped with disc brakes and dual-channel ABS

In terms of the safety of the rider, both the Ultraviolette F77 and Orxa Mantis come equipped with disc brakes on the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better braking performance. The suspension duties on the former are handled by inverted front forks, while the latter gets telescopic front forks. Both bikes have a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear.

The F77 promises to deliver a better range

Powering the Ultraviolette F77 is a 38.8hp/95Nm electric motor linked to an IP67-rated 10.3kWh battery pack. It promises a range of up to 307km on a single charge. The Orxa Mantis is backed by a 27.4hp/93Nm mid-mounted electric motor that is paired with an IP67-rated 8.9kWh battery pack. It has a claimed range of up to 221km per single charge.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Ultraviolette F77 can be yours at Rs. 3.8 lakh for the standard variant and Rs. 4.55 lakh for the Recon trim. On the other hand, the Orxa Mantis will set you back by Rs. 3.6 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the F77 makes more sense with its aggressive design and longer riding range.