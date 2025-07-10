Sanjay Dutt is ferocious in 'KD - The Devil' teaser
What's the story
The much-anticipated teaser of the Kannada film KD - The Devil was unveiled on Thursday. The commercial action flick is directed by Prem and features Dhruva Sarja and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. The two-minute, 11-second teaser introduces the main characters along with high-octane action sequences and dialogue. It has been released in multiple languages, including Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.
Character reveal
Introduces the main characters
The teaser opens with Dutt's Dhak Deva and Sarja's Kaali Dasa, aka KD. This is followed by a montage of other prominent characters in the film, presented in a style similar to their earlier character-reveal posters. The film also stars Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, and Reeshma Nanaiah in key roles.
Film details
Set in the 1970s
The teaser also gives us a glimpse into the film's setting, which is set in the 1970s. The visuals suggest that KD - The Devil will be a stylish period gangster drama. Arjun Janya has composed the music for this film, with two singles Shiva Shiva and Settagalla already released to positive reviews.
Actor's return
Comeback for Sarja; Dutt was last seen in 'Housefull 5'
The film is being touted as a comeback vehicle for Sarja, who was last seen in the critically panned Kannada film Martin. On the other hand, Dutt was last seen in the comedy film Housefull 5 with Akshay Kumar. KD - The Devil is produced by KVN Productions, which is also backing films like Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan and Yash's Toxic.