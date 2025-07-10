Sanjay Dutt is ferocious in 'KD - The Devil' teaser 

The much-anticipated teaser of the Kannada film KD - The Devil was unveiled on Thursday. The commercial action flick is directed by Prem and features Dhruva Sarja and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. The two-minute, 11-second teaser introduces the main characters along with high-octane action sequences and dialogue. It has been released in multiple languages, including Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Character reveal Introduces the main characters The teaser opens with Dutt's Dhak Deva and Sarja's Kaali Dasa, aka KD. This is followed by a montage of other prominent characters in the film, presented in a style similar to their earlier character-reveal posters. The film also stars Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, and Reeshma Nanaiah in key roles.

Film details Set in the 1970s The teaser also gives us a glimpse into the film's setting, which is set in the 1970s. The visuals suggest that KD - The Devil will be a stylish period gangster drama. Arjun Janya has composed the music for this film, with two singles Shiva Shiva and Settagalla already released to positive reviews.