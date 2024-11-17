Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara: Chapter 1' to release in October 2025
The much-awaited Kannada film, Kantara: Chapter 1, has officially announced its release date. The prequel to the National Award-winning film Kantara: A Legend will hit the theaters on October 2, 2025. The makers announced the news on Sunday with a post that read, "The moment has arrived. The divine forest whispers. #KantaraChapter1 Worldwide Grand Release on October 2, 2025." It's headlined by Rishab Shetty and Jayaram.
Take a look at the announcement here
'Kantara: Chapter 1' promises a visual spectacle
The makers have left no stone unturned to make this a visually stunning experience for viewers. They have painstakingly recreated the historic Kadamba Empire at Kundapur, hoping to take audiences back to an era of courage, culture, and mystery. This lavish set is designed with intricate architecture and realistic surroundings that are sure to take viewers back in time.
'Kantara: Chapter 1' continues the legacy of its predecessor
The original film, Kantara, was written and directed by Shetty and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films. It starred Shetty in dual roles and was filmed in Keradi in coastal Karnataka. The film commenced principal photography in August 2021 and emerged as a major commercial success, becoming the second highest-grossing Kannada film of all time after K.G.F: Chapter 2.
Shetty's preparation for 'Kantara: Chapter 1' revealed
For his role in Kantara: Chapter 1, Shetty has undergone intensive training in Kalaripayattu, an ancient martial art form from Kerala. This preparation underscores the actor's commitment to his role and the film. The upcoming movie will introduce audiences to the richness of Konkan folklore, adding another layer of cultural depth to this anticipated release. Like the first part, Shetty has directed this project too.