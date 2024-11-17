Summarize Simplifying... In short The original director of 'The Sabarmati Report' was replaced due to creative differences, leading to a reshoot of key scenes.

The film, praised by PM Narendra Modi, focuses on the impact of new media narratives in India during the 2000s, rather than politics.

'The Sabarmati Report' was released recently

'The Sabarmati Report': Producer reveals why original director was replaced

By Isha Sharma 04:44 pm Nov 17, 2024

What's the story Amul Mohan, one of the producers of Vikrant Massey's The Sabarmati Report, has dismissed rumors that political disagreements led to original director Ranjan Chandel's exit and subsequent reshoots. In an interview with Mid-day, he clarified that the reshoots were driven by a desire to enhance the film's narrative rather than any political discord. The film was initially set for a May release but finally premiered on November 15. Dheeraj Sarna replaced Chandel.

Creative differences

'We wanted to enrich what Ranjan sir made'

Mohan revealed the decision to reshoot some scenes was taken after screening the first cut. "We felt we needed to redo a few things and introduce some key elements." "We wanted to enrich what Ranjan sir made. [Despite] the increase in the budget, Ektaa (Kapoor) and I were keen to do it. We did try to get Ranjan sir on the same page." "It was an amicable parting but I was hoping for an amicable solution."

Film's focus

'Politics is not the driving force of the film'

Mohan stressed that politics wasn't the mainstay of The Sabarmati Report. He said, "It is about narratives set by a new medium in India in the 2000s and how they changed the fabric of the nation." "We didn't have to reshoot much—just two to three key scenes driven by drama. Politically driven ideologies were never in contention." He maintained that the story is about death of 59 people on the Sabarmati Express in 2002.

Filming precautions

'The Sabarmati Report' team prioritized sensitivity during filming

Mohan also emphasized the team's work to honor different sentiments while filming The Sabarmati Report. He said, "We have tried to take everybody together and make this story happen." "We put fake names of the movie on the clapperboards on the sets so no unnecessary attention was drawn to it," he said, referring to their carefulness while shooting in Ahmedabad's ghettos. The film also stars Raashii Khanna and Riddhi Dogra and has also been praised by PM Narendra Modi.

Chandel's response

Chandel's statement on quitting the film

In September, Chandel told HT, "The film might have a huge portion that I shot but since there was a difference in creative vision, I told the makers I don't want my name associated with it as the whole vision of the film wouldn't be mine." "I didn't want to take responsibility for it as the film deals with a sensitive subject. But I am happy and in a good space now. I wish the film all the best."