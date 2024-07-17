In short Simplifying... In short The first look of the sequel to 'Haseen Dillruba', titled 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba', has been unveiled, with the film set to release on Netflix on August 9.

Chilling first look of 'Haseen Dillruba' sequel is here

'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' first look unveiled

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:51 pm Jul 17, 2024

What's the story The first look posters for the much-awaited sequel to the romantic thriller Haseen Dillruba, titled Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, were unveiled on Wednesday. The film reunites Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey from the original cast and introduces Sunny Kaushal as a fresh face. The chilling theme of the film is reflected in the posters featuring the lead cast drenched in rain with drops of blood.

Poster imagery hints at intriguing plot

In one of the released posters, Massey and Pannu are seen under an umbrella while Kaushal holds a rose bouquet. Another image shows their roles switched, adding to the theme of complicated love. The caption accompanying the post read: "Khoon ko mitaye ye baarish, yahi hain iss kaatilana ishq ki guzaarish Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, coming on August 9, only on Netflix!"

Release date announced through poetic revelations

The release date was announced earlier by the lead cast through a series of shayaris (poems). Pannu recited: "August 9 ko tapkega khoon, aayega katilana monsoon (Blood will drip on August 9, deadly monsoon will come)," while Massey added: "August 9 ki haseen raat dillruba k saath (The beautiful night of August 9 with Dillruba)." Kaushal concluded: "August 9 ko dil pighlenge, ishq ka zeher niglenge (Hearts will melt on August 9th, will swallow the poison of love)."

Star-studded cast and crew revealed for sequel

The film, filled with romance, suspense, and numerous twists and turns, stars Pannu as Rani, Massey as Rishu, Kaushal as Abhimanyu, and Jimmy Sheirgill as Mrityunjay. Directed by Jayprad Desai and written by Kanika Dhillon, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is produced by Aanand L. Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar. The co-producers are Dhillon and Shiv Chanana.

Sequel continues the thrilling journey of love and suspense

The official synopsis reveals that Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba picks up where Haseen Dillruba left off. It follows Rani Kashyap and Rishabh Saxena as they seek a fresh start in Agra. With authorities on their trail and drops of blood marking their path, their journey takes a dramatic turn with the arrival of Kaushal's character, Abhimanyu. The lovers encounter new enemies including Shergill's character who wants to foil their plans of 'happily ever after.'