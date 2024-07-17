'Sarfira' hits ₹15 crore despite box office challenges
Akshay Kumar's latest film, Sarfira, a remake of the Tamil hit Soorarai Pottru, has managed to cross the ₹15 crore mark in box office collections by its fifth day. Despite struggling to generate significant buzz, the film, co-starring Radhikka Madan, has received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. However, after a slow but promising opening weekend, Sarfira saw a major drop in numbers on Day 4 and Day 5.
'Sarfira' box office collection details revealed
Sarfira experienced a boost over the weekend but saw a significant dip on Day 4, earning only ₹1.4 crore. This trend continued on Day 5 with the film collecting ₹1.75 crore, bringing its total collection to ₹15.2 crore by then. The day-wise box office collection for Sarfira is as follows: On Day 1, it earned ₹2.5cr, ₹4.25cr on Day 2, ₹5.1cr on Day 3, ₹1.4cr on Day 4, and on Day 5, it collected ₹1.75cr.
'Sarfira' faces stiff competition and future challenges
Trade analysts are of the opinion that Sarfira needed to collect over ₹3.5cr on the make-or-break Monday to cover the shortfall since the Friday numbers were dismal. The upcoming release of Bad Newz on Friday could further dent the business of all films. Currently, Sarfira, directed by National Award winner Sudha Kongara, is competing with Prabhas's pan-India film Kalki 2898 AD and Kamal Haasan's Indian 2.