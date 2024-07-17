In short Simplifying... In short Despite facing box office challenges, the film 'Sarfira' managed to rake in ₹15.2 crore by Day 5.

The film's earnings saw a dip after the weekend, but it still competes with big releases like Prabhas's 'Kalki 2898 AD' and Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2'.

'Sarfira' struggles at box office

'Sarfira' hits ₹15 crore despite box office challenges

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:43 pm Jul 17, 2024

What's the story Akshay Kumar's latest film, Sarfira, a remake of the Tamil hit Soorarai Pottru, has managed to cross the ₹15 crore mark in box office collections by its fifth day. Despite struggling to generate significant buzz, the film, co-starring Radhikka Madan, has received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. However, after a slow but promising opening weekend, Sarfira saw a major drop in numbers on Day 4 and Day 5.

Collection breakdown

'Sarfira' box office collection details revealed

Sarfira experienced a boost over the weekend but saw a significant dip on Day 4, earning only ₹1.4 crore. This trend continued on Day 5 with the film collecting ₹1.75 crore, bringing its total collection to ₹15.2 crore by then. The day-wise box office collection for Sarfira is as follows: On Day 1, it earned ₹2.5cr, ₹4.25cr on Day 2, ₹5.1cr on Day 3, ₹1.4cr on Day 4, and on Day 5, it collected ₹1.75cr.

Market dynamics

'Sarfira' faces stiff competition and future challenges

Trade analysts are of the opinion that Sarfira needed to collect over ₹3.5cr on the make-or-break Monday to cover the shortfall since the Friday numbers were dismal. The upcoming release of Bad Newz on Friday could further dent the business of all films. Currently, Sarfira, directed by National Award winner Sudha Kongara, is competing with Prabhas's pan-India film Kalki 2898 AD and Kamal Haasan's Indian 2.