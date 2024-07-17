In short Simplifying... In short Rajkummar Rao recently shared a new poster for the upcoming horror-comedy sequel, 'Stree 2', set to release on Independence Day, August 15, 2024.

'Stree 2' unveils new poster featuring Rajkummar Rao and gang

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:55 pm Jul 17, 202412:55 pm

What's the story The much-awaited sequel to Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy, Stree 2, has stirred up anticipation with the unveiling of a new poster. The latest promotional material features Rajkummar Rao reprising his role as Vicky Parashar aka Bicky, alongside his Chanderi gang, which includes Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana. The poster was released ahead of the trailer launch slated for Thursday.

Social media

Rao shared 'Stree 2' poster on Instagram

Rao took to Instagram to share the intriguing poster, which depicts the gang confronting the supernatural villain with a fire stick and torch in hand. The caption accompanying the post read, "Ho jaiye taiyar Aa raha hai #Bicky with his most loved gang and with #Stree ji for the biggest horror comedy of the year. #Stree2 Trailer out tomorrow. The legend returns this Independence Day, August 15, 2024." The sequel is produced by Maddock Films and directed by Amar Kaushik.

Film details

'Stree 2' marks fifth installment in Maddock Supernatural Universe

Stree 2 is the fifth movie in the Maddock Supernatural Universe. Led by Shraddha Kapoor, apart from those mentioned above, the film will feature guest appearances by Varun Dhawan as Bhediya and Tamannaah Bhatia in a musical number. There are also rumors of a cameo appearance by Akshay Kumar. The sequel is set to hit screens on August 15, coinciding with Independence Day.

Release dates

'Stree 2' teaser and trailer release dates announced

On June 25, Maddock Films's official Instagram account shared a teaser for Stree 2. The teaser introduced Stree's idol in Chanderi with the bold inscription, "O Stree Raksha Karna." It also showcased Rao's Bicky alongside his two companions, Bittu and Jana, portrayed by Khurana and Banerjee, respectively. On Tuesday, Kapoor announced the trailer for Stree 2 will be released later this week along with launching a fresh poster.