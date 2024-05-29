Next Article

Director Tushar Hiranandani celebrates box office success

Director Tushar Hiranandani revels in 'Srikanth's box office triumph

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:08 pm May 29, 202405:08 pm

What's the story Director Tushar Hiranandani is celebrating the box office success of his film, Srikanth, which has amassed approximately ₹40 crore in collections. The film stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead role, with Jyotika, Alaya F, and Sharad Kelkar offering support. Speaking to Times Now, Hiranandani attributed the film's success to its quality and timely release, crediting his wife Nidhi Parmar and producer Bhushan Kumar for ensuring a suitable release window.

Film's USP

Hiranandani highlighted honesty as 'Srikanth's USP

Hiranandani emphasized the honesty behind Srikanth's creation as its unique selling point. He expressed his belief that if a film is made with enjoyment and honesty, it will resonate with audiences. "We make films that we like and we think if we enjoy while making our films and the entire team enjoys, I think it comes out on screen and the audience enjoys it too," he explained.

Budget impact

Hiranandani dismissed budget as a determinant of film success

In response to a question about big-budget films failing at the box office, Hiranandani stated that he doesn't believe big-budget films or star vehicles are necessarily flopping. He feels that whether a film is good or bad determines its success. The director expressed gratitude for Srikanth's success during challenging times and revealed the film's inspirational impact on disabled individuals. Srikanth captures the life of the blind industrialist Srikanth Bolla.

Filmmaking philosophy

Know about his future project

Hiranandani spoke about his next project, revealing it is a "game-based film on two women and two characters." Sumukhi Suresh has written the script and the filmmaker will be narrating the script, once he feels it is satisfactory, to Parmar and Kumar. And, if things go well then the producers will announce the venture after that.