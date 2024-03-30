Next Article

Rajkummar Rao's 'Srikanth' will release on May 10

Rajkummar Rao's 'SRI' now titled 'Srikanth'; May 10 release confirmed

By Tanvi Gupta 12:48 pm Mar 30, 202412:48 pm

What's the story Rajkummar Rao is set to portray the life of industrialist Srikanth Bolla in an upcoming biographical film. Titled Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne, the film is set to hit theaters on "the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya on May 10," as revealed by T-Series on Saturday. Helmed by Tushar Hiranandani (Saand Ki Aankh), the movie boasts a stellar cast featuring Jyotika, Alaya F, and Sharad Kelkar.

Announcement

'Srikanth' chronicles inspiring journey of Srikanth Bolla

Taking to X/Twitter, T-Series shared the news with a poster and a caption that read: "A remarkable journey that will open your eyes! #Srikanth, earlier titled SRI, releasing on 10th May 2024, (sic)." Notably, the film's release date has been moved up a week from its original May 17 schedule. For those unaware, this project will explore the extraordinary life of Bolla, a visually impaired entrepreneur who chased his dreams and remarkably founded Bollant Industries.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the poster here

Struggle

About Bolla: His academic triumphs and legal battle

Born with visual impairment, Bolla established his company in 2012 with financial support from Ratan Tata. The firm is recognized for its production of "areca-based" goods and its dedication to employing individuals with disabilities. The film will highlight Bolla's struggle to pursue science education after class 10—leading to a lengthy legal battle with the state. Bolla also excelled academically, becoming the first international blind student to study at the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the USA.

Sustainable business

More about Bollant Industries: A beacon of eco-consciousness

Bollant Industries's commitment to sustainability is evident in its product line. The company produces recycled Kraft paper from municipal waste or soiled paper, packaging products from recycled paper, and disposable items made from natural leaf and recycled paper. Additionally, it repurposes waste plastic into usable products. The film is being brought to the audience by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series and is produced under the banners of T-Series Films & Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP.

Alaya's statement

Meanwhile, Alaya shared excitement about working with Rao

In an interview with News18, Alaya earlier expressed excitement about the project. She said, "The shoot is going well. I shot for only a few days in December and resumed it in January this year. Whatever I've shot for so far has been a wonderful experience. The team is lovely. Raj is just incredible." Meanwhile, the actor is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Rao was last seen in Guns & Gulaabs.