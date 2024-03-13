Next Article

'The Batman Part II' release postponed; Warner Bros. reshuffles calendar

By Aikantik Bag 12:59 pm Mar 13, 202412:59 pm

What's the story The Batman Part II, featuring Robert Pattinson as the eponymous iconic superhero, has experienced a massive one-year delay in its release. Now set to hit theaters on October 2, 2026, the Matt Reeves-directed sequel was initially scheduled for October 3, 2025. The first installment (The Batman; 2022) which grossed $772 million worldwide, starred Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as Penguin, and Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon.

Reshuffled release dates of other Warner Bros. projects

Warner Bros. has also made other adjustments to its release calendar, with Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Bride taking the October 3, 2025 spot. The film stars Christian Bale, Jessie Buckley, and Peter Sarsgaard. Additionally, Alto Knights, a mob drama featuring Robert De Niro in a double role, has been rescheduled from November 15, 2024, to March 21, 2025.

Untitled Paul Thomas Anderson film slated for August 2025

Further, Warner Bros. has locked an August 8, 2025 release date for the latest film by director Paul Thomas Anderson. Referred to as "An Untitled Paul Thomas Anderson Event Film," it will be released in IMAX format and boasts a star-studded cast including Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, and Alana Haim. Production for Anderson's new film is underway in California.