Next Article

Check out the cast of Ari Aster's 'Eddington'

Ari Aster's 'Eddington' to begin production with star-studded Hollywood cast

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 12:58 pm Mar 13, 202412:58 pm

What's the story Acclaimed director Ari Aster (Beau Is Afraid) has gathered a star-studded ensemble for his upcoming film Eddington, set to begin production this week. The cast includes Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone, Austin Butler, Pedro Pascal, Luke Grimes, Deirdre O'Connell, Michael Ward, and Clifton Collins Jr. The A24-backed movie's plot remains a mystery, but it will revolve around an ambitious small-town New Mexico sheriff.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Eddington marks the fourth feature film project of Aster's career. According to reports, it's a script that Aster had in mind for his feature film directorial debut. He reportedly tried to work on it for five years but eventually got ready with the release of Hereditary and Midsommar, which were his first feature two films, respectively. His latest release was Beau Is Afraid (2022), starring Phoenix.

Eddington's team

Meet the crew behind 'Eddington'

Aster will write, direct, and produce Eddington with Lars Knudsen under their Square Peg banner. This marks the sixth collaboration between Square Peg and A24, who previously worked together on Aster's films Hereditary, Midsommar, Beau Is Afraid, Dream Scenario, and the forthcoming Death of a Unicorn. The last two are produced by Aster. Darius Khondji, a two-time Academy Award nominee for Evita and Bardo, will serve as the director of photography.

About the film

What we know about 'Eddington' so far

While not much is known about the script at this point, as per multiple reports, the film is set in the copper-mining town of New Mexico and revolves around a sheriff and his high aspirations. Per reports, the filming is expected to wrap up mid-May, around May 17. So far, there has been no announcement regarding the "Western noir dark ensemble comedy's" release date.

More on the work front

Recent and upcoming projects of the cast members

Phoenix recently earned a Golden Globe nomination for his lead role in the dark comedy horror Beau Is Afraid. Meanwhile, Stone won her second Academy Award for her performance in Yorgos Lanthimos's Poor Things and appeared in Showtime's series The Curse. Butler, last seen in Dune: Part Two, will feature in Jeff Nichols's The Bikeriders, while Pascal will appear in Ethan Coen's Drive Away Dolls and HBO's The Last of Us Season 2.