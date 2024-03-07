Next Article

By Aikantik Bag 02:52 pm Mar 07, 202402:52 pm

What's the story Taylor Swift's reimagined hit track, Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version), is set to make its debut in the Apple TV+ docuseries The Dynasty: New England Patriots, as reported by PEOPLE. This show will delve into the American football team's ups and downs, featuring insights from big names like Tom Brady, Robert Kraft, Rob Gronkowski, and Bill Belichick.

Docuseries

More about the scene featuring the song

In a scene released from the ongoing 10-part series, ex-Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola can be seen discussing Brady's return after the "Deflategate" scandal. Amendola states, "The king is back. Here he goes. Watch him get pissed off and go," while Swift's revamped track plays in the background. ESPN's Howard Bryant adds, "Don't underestimate someone who's got something to prove, somebody playing with a certain anger level, a certain fury, a certain need for recompense."

Excitement

Swift's rerecorded 'Reputation' album and upcoming release

This sneak peek of Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version) is the first glimpse of Swift's re-recorded Reputation album. In the past, she has already unveiled new takes on her albums 1989, Red, Speak Now, and Fearless. Swift is also gearing up to release her 11th original studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19.