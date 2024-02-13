Ashmit Patel's last theatrical release was 2023's 'Sector Balakot'

Exclusive: Ashmit Patel talks about comeback series 'State v/s Ahuja'

What's the story Murder actor Ashmit Patel is here with his first OTT show of 2024, State v/s Ahuja. A Watcho Exclusives project, the series will have Patel playing a hot-shot Bollywood actor who finds himself in a ditch after being accused of rape. Speaking to NewsBytes, the Bigg Boss 3 finalist revealed what attracted him to the digital series, his upcoming projects, and his non-acting ventures.

About the show

Here's what happens in 'State v/s Ahuja'

The story follows Bollywood superstar Ansh Ahuja (Patel) who's embroiled in controversy after being accused of rape by his maid. As different evidence points to different theories, the puzzle keeps getting more intense, until viewers are left to question Ansh's innocence. Offering a mixture of suspense, investigation, and courtroom drama, State v/s Ahuja premiered on Watcho on February 9.

His character

How has the reception been? What made you play Ansh?

Ansh's character has piqued people's interest. There's a lot of curiosity among youngsters. It has been well received so far and with good word-of-mouth, I hope it will do even better. Coming to why I chose this role, the script was tremendous with a lot of twists. I hadn't played an actor before so the character was new for me as well.

Gap year

After 2018's 'Nirdosh,' your next theatrical came last year. Why?

My last theatrical releases (Nirdosh in 2018 and then 2023's Sector Balakot) might have been five years apart but I was constantly working. Be it music videos, working on my music (DJing and producing music), managing my event/artist management firm, or being part of episodic shows, I've been busy. But yes, starring in a full-fledged series like State v/s Ahuja has been a while.

Trajectory of career

After your brief hiatus, have you become pickier with roles?

I have always been picky with which project I choose but yes, after Sector Balakot, I've been a tad pickier. As I mentioned before, the script and the character are the biggest parameters. In addition to these, you want to work with a director you gel with. For example, I instantly connected with my State v/s Ahuja director Tarun Chopra so it was easy.

Quote

What are your future projects?

There are a couple of films ready for release. I've finished dubbing for them and they are in different stages of post-production. While I can't disclose much about the projects, I can assure you I'll be greeting the screens very soon.

Fitness

As a fitness enthusiast, what advice would you give people?

Ten-fifteen minutes a day is all it takes. I've started a challenge on Instagram called AshFit 13, where we must do some sort of physical activity for at least 13 minutes. It can be running, walking, dancing, yoga, or Zumba-the goal is to detox. We're all working hard to earn money but if our health gets neglected, all that wealth is going toward hospitals.