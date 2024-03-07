Next Article

'The Idea of You' trailer brews old-school yet modern romance

By Aikantik Bag 10:10 am Mar 07, 2024

What's the story Get ready for a heartwarming romance as the trailer for The Idea of You featuring the talented Anne Hathaway and charming Nicholas Galitzine has been unveiled. Directed by Michael Showalter, this captivating love story will be exclusively available on Amazon Prime Video starting May 2. The film follows Sophie (Hathaway) and Hayes Campbell (Galitzine) as they meet at the Coachella Music Festival and embark on a romantic journey, defying societal expectations.

Plotline and themes of the film

The two-and-a-half-minute trailer gives us a glimpse into the struggles faced by the couple as they challenge the societal norms of dating within their age group. It cleverly addresses the double standards surrounding older women dating younger men and emphasizes the emotional battles one must face in an unconventional relationship. The film's synopsis revealed that Sophie's husband left her for a younger woman, leading her to cross paths with Campbell, the lead singer of the boy band August Moon.

