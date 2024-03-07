Next Article

Gal Gadot welcomes baby girl with husband Jaron Varsano

'Pregnancy was not easy': Gal Gadot welcomes fourth child

By Aikantik Bag 09:37 am Mar 07, 202409:37 am

What's the story Gal Gadot stans, it's time to hail the Queen! The Wonder Woman actor gave birth to her fourth child, a baby girl, with husband-businessperson Jaron Varsano. The actor shared a heartwarming photo of herself cradling her newborn in hospital, admitting that the pregnancy had been particularly challenging. The announcement caught many off guard, as Gadot's pregnancy had been kept under wraps.

Newborn

More about the Gadot girl gang

Gadot penned, "The pregnancy was not easy and we made it through. You have brought so much light into our lives, living up to your name, Ori, which means 'my light' in Hebrew. Our hearts are full of gratitude. Welcome to the house of girls.. daddy is pretty cool too." Gadot has been married to Varsano since 2008, and the couple has three other daughters: Alma, born in 2011, Maya in 2017, and Daniella in 2021.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post