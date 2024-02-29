Next Article

These Hollywood celebrities got into trouble for being bad neighbors

Hollywood celebrities infamous for being bad neighbors

By Isha Sharma 02:04 pm Feb 29, 202402:04 pm

What's the story What could possibly go wrong if you share a wall with a celebrity the world swoons over? Turns out, everything. While sharing a lane with a famous personality might be a dream for many, the ones who have been through it don't have delightful stories to tell. From trespassing to disturbing the area's peace, these Hollywood celebrities are a strict no-no as your neighbor.

#1

Cate Blanchett

The construction of Cate Blanchett's luxury eco-home in a Cornwall town has earned the ire of neighbors. A neighbor and holiday let owner Karen Burgess is enraged, and said in her complaint, "Never before in the bay have we ever experienced such a blatant disregard for the people who flock here for their holidays and residents' enjoyment of the area during the holiday season."

#2

David Schwimmer

In 2010, David Schwimmer bought a townhouse (an 1852 construction) in East Village, Manhattan. The house, which was about to get "landmark status" was razed to the ground and the actor instead built a six-story mansion with a roof deck. The locals were agitated and in 2013, they spray-painted "Ross is not cool" on the nearly-completed new building, referencing his memorable character from F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

#3

Robert Downey Jr.

Does everybody love Iron Man? Well, definitely not his Malibu neighbor. In 1996, a woman who lived next to superstar Robert Downey Jr. found him passed out in her bedroom. She called the cops and the Sherlock Holmes actor was arrested for trespassing and for being under the influence of drugs. He reportedly spent a night in a jail ward at County-USC Medical Center.

#4

Lenny Kravitz

Singer Lenny Kravitz found himself in legal soup in 2004 when he was sued by an insurance company due to his "negligence and carelessness" around his house. Reportedly, he had let his "blocked, clogged, and congested" toilet overflow right into his neighbor's apartment, causing significant damage to their property. Subsequently, at least two other suits were filed against Kravitz's leaky toilet by other neighbors.