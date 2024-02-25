Happy birthday, Rashida Jones

Rashida Jones's birthday: Her most memorable projects in Hollywood

By Isha Sharma 01:15 am Feb 25, 202401:15 am

What's the story Is there anything Rashida Jones cannot do? Doesn't seem so. She can act, direct, write, voice act, and produce, and those are just some of her many talents! A sitcom regular, Jones has been actively working in Hollywood across genres since the late 1990s. Yet, she is just getting started. On her 48th birthday on Sunday, why don't you watch these projects starring her?

#1

'The Office' (2006-09; 2011)

Jones's character Karen Filippelli in The Office was an instrumental part of the Jim Halpert-Pam Beesly storyline. Despite playing Jim's girlfriend, she ironically brought Jim and Pam closer! A character we loved to hate because she initially seemed to drive a wedge between the two lovebirds, Jones played her part to perfection, becoming one of the most memorable side characters of the sitcom.

#2

'Parks and Recreation' (2009-15, 2020)

Parks and Recreation is another rewatchable sitcom where Jones left an indelible imprint due to her innate charm, comic timing, and camaraderie with the rest of the cast. She essayed Ann Perkins, a nurse who later grows closer to the show's lead, Leslie Knope, played by Amy Poehler. Paul Schneider, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Chris Pratt, and Aubrey Plaza co-starred in Parks and Recreation.

#3

'Celeste and Jesse Forever' (2012)

Andy Samberg and Jones are at the front and center of Celeste and Jesse Forever, which Jones also co-wrote and executive-produced. Jones played the titular Celeste Martin, a career-driven trend analyzer who runs her media company alongside her business partner, Scott (Elijah Wood). Directed by Lee Toland Krieger, the romantic comedy-drama was co-written by Will McCormack and has a 70% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

#4

'Angie Tribeca' (2016-18)

Created by Steve Carell and Nancy Carell, Angie Tribeca, a parody of the police procedural genre, ran for four seasons between 2016 and 2018, spawning 40 episodes. IMDb describes the story as, "Lone-wolf detective Angie Tribeca (Jones) and a squad of committed LAPD detectives investigate the most serious cases, from the murder of a ventriloquist to a rash of baker suicides."