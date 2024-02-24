A new horror drama series is coming your way, titled 'Grotesquerie'!

Ryan Murphy teases new horror series 'Grotesquerie': Everything to know

By Tanvi Gupta 08:46 pm Feb 24, 202408:46 pm

What's the story American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy is known for incorporating elements of darkness into his work. Continuing this trend, the prolific writer-director-producer is gearing up for a new horror drama series, Grotesquerie, set to premiere in the fall on FX. On Saturday (local time), Murphy's production company released a mysterious teaser introducing a star-studded cast, including Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B Vance, and Lesley Manville. Let's catch up on the updates so far.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Murphy has enjoyed a fruitful partnership with FX, dating back to 2003's Nip/Tuck. He continues to produce popular anthology series like American Horror Story and Feud for the network, as well as the forthcoming American Sports Story. He signed a nine-figure deal with Netflix in 2018, but Murphy left the streaming giant last year when the contract expired. It is widely believed that he has returned to 20th Television—his pre-Netflix home now under Disney—although no official confirmation has been made.

Teaser

Nash-Betts delivers chilling monologue in teaser

Grotesquerie's intriguing teaser features Nash-Betts's voice, expressing her character's distress about a crime scene. She can be heard speaking over a phone call, saying, "I don't know when it started... But it's different now. There's been a shift. It's like something's opening up in the world—a kind of hole to the center of nothingness." She says, "What I saw today—they sent shrinks for everyone who worked this crime scene," adding, contrary to popular belief, the world is "not getting better."

Twitter Post

Details

'Grotesquerie' marks Murphy's first original series for FX

FX has yet to reveal any plot or character details for Grotesquerie. The teaser only confirms Murphy's involvement, the cast lineup, and the fall premiere timeframe. Notably, this marks Murphy's second new project and first original series for FX since signing an overall deal with Disney after his Netflix contract ended in June 2023. In December last year, it was also revealed that Murphy would team up with Kim Kardashian for a legal drama on Hulu.

Reunion

Murphy's collaboration with Nash-Betts, Vance, Manville

Grotesquerie marks a reunion for Nash-Betts and Murphy, who previously collaborated on the award-winning true crime series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (2022). Nash took home an Emmy for her exceptional portrayal of Glenda Cleveland in it. Similarly, Vance, a former Murphy collaborator on The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (2016), aims for another Emmy nod. As for Manville—set to feature in the upcoming Back to Black—this venture marks her inaugural collaboration with Murphy.